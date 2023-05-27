Carbondale Dairy Queen closing down, DQ Corporate Communications Director explains why

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Dairy Queen has closed. Dairy Queen personnel states the closure is due to operational issues.
Mark Waicukauski, the former manager of the popular walk-up restaurant in Carbondale, has announced the ice cream shop is closing down, and will no longer be a Dairy Queen.
Waicukauski shared the news via a Facebook post, where he stated there was a disagreement with personnel on the corporate level with Dairy Queen and it was decided there will no longer be a Dairy Queen.
Dairy Queen Corporate Communications Director Amie Hoffner said in an email to News 3 that Waicukauski is not the franchise owner of the Carbondale location and they do not have a contract with him. They also included the reason behind the closure...
"We strive to maintain the highest standards at DQ restaurants to meet and exceed fan expectations. We expect that franchise owners will, at minimum, meet our operational standards in restaurant appearance, food and treat quality, and fan experience. We worked with the franchise owners of the Carbondale location to address operational issues over a period of time and, when the restaurant did not meet the necessary requirements, we made the difficult decision to close the restaurant."
Waicukauski said he has hopes of reopening the shop as an independent ice cream store, and he will continue to provide updates.