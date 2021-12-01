Carbondale community enjoys Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale kicked off the holiday season with their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Square Pavilion.
Definitely a night of excitement. A lot of families and residents came out to see the tree lighting around 5 Wednesday evening.
There was also hot chocolate, cookies and Santa Claus made an appearance.
News 3 spoke to some residents and they say the night was about supporting the community and enjoying the holiday season.
News 3 met one family who just moved from California and they tell us they love Christmas and can't wait to participate in the rest of the holiday activities this weekend in Carbondale.
Another visitor News 3 spoke to goes to SIU and tells me she was looking forward to the tree lighting this year because she hasn't had a chance to go.
"The weather is beautiful, I don't think we could've asked for a perfect day. And I just really like the hot chocolate and the cookies. It's all so well put together and we cannot wait to see that tree get lit up," said Carbondale residents, Kimberly and Chloe Holden.
"I've been really enjoying the Carbondale community, but with everything that's going on, it's hard to get involved with Covid and everything so I just came out here because I'm really wanting to get involved with the community," said SIU student, Alex Suaiz.
The city also collected kids’ coats for Coats for Kids at the event.
The tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.