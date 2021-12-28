Carbondale community celebrates Kwanzaa

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Kwanzaa celebrations are happening this week. It's a weeklong holiday that honors African culture.
Seven values are celebrated (unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith) with a candle that's lit each night, usually by a child.
Monday night, Carbondale held an event at the African American Museum, hosted by NAACP's, Dr. Linda Flowers.
Tuesday recognizes Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility.
The museum's vice-president says she thinks more people should celebrate Kwanzaa even if you celebrate Christmas.
"It is history that is very enlightening and it's something that we're still learning. Kwanzaa can be a big celebration. They have drums being played, and a lot the artwork. And each day of the seven days is something that is partake," said Sharon Simon.
At the end of the holiday -- there is a large feast and home-made gifts are given out to the community.