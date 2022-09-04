Carbondale church gathers drinking water to help Jackson, Mississippi during water crisis

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is gathering dozens of cases of water to donate to Jackson, Mississippi to help the city's water crisis.
The relief effort is to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who have a critically low supply of drinking water. The state's governor, Tate Reeves, declared a state of emergency on August 30.
Zion Baptist's pastor, Darryl Cox, spoke to News 3 on the importance of helping one another during a crisis.
"The infrastructure is falling apart and we have to do what is necessary to shore up our neighbor," Cox said. "Jesus instructed us to love our neighbors and our neighbor, right now, in Jackson Mississippi, need water, and they need an abundance of it; so, we're going to put our drop with other drops and hopefully be beneficial for them."
The church is accepting donations of water and disposable cleaning wipes. The church plans to drive the supplies down to Jackson this Wednesday.