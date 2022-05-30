Carbondale celebrates the lives and sacrifice of fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The Carbondale Community gathered to remember lives lost, defending their country.
"Thousands and thousands of American soldiers have laid down their lives for the freedom of America. But freedom is never free. We can never forget these men and women who have given their lives so we might continue to live a free nation," said service speaker, Lt. Colonel, Tamiko Mueller.
Steven White is a boy scout who attended the ceremony, and saw James Selph in the crowd.
He asked Selph about his hat that said 'Bronze Star', an honor he received after helping saving several of his fellow troops.
"I thank God that I was able to be there and to do that for those people. They was all in my platoon, and I just thank God that we were all able to make it home. Each and every one of us," Selph recalled.
When he sees ceremonies like Carbondale's, he hopes it brings peace to the families of fallen veterans.
"It brings a lot to the families and those that have lost their loved ones. I think it just gives them a moment of relaxing and let's them feel honored," Selph said.
White thanked Selph for his service, after Lt. Colonel Mueller reminded the crowd not to just honor veterans who gave their lives, but live to respect their sacrifice.
"Remember this: at the very least, let us be Americans who are worth what they died for. Freedom, freedom, freedom," the Lt. Colonel said.