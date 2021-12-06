You are the owner of this article.
Carbondale armed robbery suspect sentenced to 23 years in prison

armed robbery, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced Monday that Jered L. McPike, 21 of Carbondale, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for armed robbery. 

He will also have to serve 18 months of supervised release and was recommended for placement in substance abuse treatment inside the IL Dept. of Corrections. 

Back in October of 2018, McPike and another man robbed Omar's Food Mart in Carbondale. According to authorities, McPike and his accomplice robbed the store at gunpoint while wearing masks, taking cash and tobacco products from the store. 

McPike fled from the scene, but was apprehended by Carbondale Police. He was carrying a backpack containing receipts from Omar's, the stolen cash, tobacco products, the masks worn during the robbery and two guns.

After his arrest, McPike confessed to being involved in the crime. 

The investigation of McPike’s case was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

