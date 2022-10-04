Carbondale announces Halloween house decorating contest, events

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale is gearing up for Halloween with a series of events.
Trick-or-Treating will take place on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Do you think your Halloween decorations are the spookiest in town? Or are they the most unique? Share pictures of your Halloween décor with the City, and be entered into the Halloween Decorating Contest.
There will be two categories: Residential and Business. The winner in both categories will receive a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware and a yard sign to display proudly.
To submit an entry, email pictures of your display to contest@explorecarbondale.com. (Please include a way to contact you later, in case you are a winner!) Entries will be judged on creativity, scare factor, and originality. All entries must be submitted by Monday, October 24, 2022.
Other Halloween events in Carbondale include:
- Brehm Preparatory 40th Anniversary Fireworks Show
- 8:30 p.m.
- 950 S. Brehm Lane
- Saturday, October 22
- Movie on the Lawn: Beetlejuice
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hickory Lodge (1115 W. Sycamore Street)
- Saturday, October 22
- Touch of Nature Haunted Hollow
- 11:00 a.m.
- 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda
- Sunday, October 23
- Wear a costume, food, drinks, music, haunted hayride, etc.
- Pumpkin Glow
- 5:30 p.m.
- 1201 N. Oakland Ave.
- October 27-29
- 500 jack-o-lanterns
- Nosferatu the Invincible Czars
- 6 p.m.
- 418 S. Illinois Ave., The Varsity
- Friday, October 28
- Modern soundtracks for silent films and live performances with the movies
- Safe Halloween
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Murdale Shopping Center
- Saturday, October 29
- Bounce houses, hay rides, games, food, etc.
- Howl-o-ween
- 10 a.m.
- Murdale Shopping Center
- Saturday, October 29
- Pet costume contest, pet parade, paw painting; fun for pets
- Downtown Candy Walk
- Noon
- Trick-or-treating downtown businesses
- 121 S. Illinois Ave.
- Saturday, October 29
- Make a Spookie Selfie
- Noon
- 607 S. Illinois Ave., Artspace 304
- Saturday, October 29
- The Great Pumpkin Race
- 12:30 p.m.
- Mill Street Underpass
- Saturday, October 29
- Raise money for local charities by designing, building and racing pumpkins
- Free, monetary prize
- Live at Washington Main
- 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Washington Street Venue
- Saturday, October 29
- Music and Entertainment
- Trick-or-Treat
- 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Monday, October 31
- Halloween Skelebration Trunk-or-Treat
- 5:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club, 250 N. Springer Street
- Monday, October 31
More information on the festivities can be found here.