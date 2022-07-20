 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Carbondale amends city code to attract more food trucks

Food Truck

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is making some changes to attract more food trucks. 

The city has amended the city code to make it easier for them to operate.

Recent changes include:

  • To operate in Carbondale, vendors must present a valid permit from the Jackson County Health Department to the City of Carbondale. City permits will be issued to display in vehicles. 
  • Licensing fees are removed for food trucks/trailers operating on private property.
  • A one-time license fee of $100 is required to operate at specially designated city-controlled public property locations. (Maps of these designated places of sales are available in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's website.)

These are just a few of the recent changes in an effort to attract more mobile businesses. 

For more information, click here: https://explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2135 or contact the City Clerk's Office at (618) 457-3281.

