Carbondale amends city code to attract more food trucks

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is making some changes to attract more food trucks.
The city has amended the city code to make it easier for them to operate.
Recent changes include:
- To operate in Carbondale, vendors must present a valid permit from the Jackson County Health Department to the City of Carbondale. City permits will be issued to display in vehicles.
- Licensing fees are removed for food trucks/trailers operating on private property.
- A one-time license fee of $100 is required to operate at specially designated city-controlled public property locations. (Maps of these designated places of sales are available in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's website.)
These are just a few of the recent changes in an effort to attract more mobile businesses.
For more information, click here: https://explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2135 or contact the City Clerk's Office at (618) 457-3281.