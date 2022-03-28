Car crashes into utility poles and home, driver arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man was arrested after crashing into three utility poles, a fire hydrant and a house, breaking a gas line in the process.
Police responded to the 1600 block of S 6th Street just before 6 p.m. Friday.
A SUV driven by 33-year-old Javario Woods, of Paducah, crashed his vehicle into multiple utility poles, a hydrant a home in a one-block span.
A gas meter at the house was broken, prompting police to shut down the block to traffic until repairs could be made.
Woods told police he was having car trouble and lost control of his vehicle. However, multiple witnesses told officers Woods was chasing another vehicle at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.
Woods refused medical treatment and was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and reckless driving. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.