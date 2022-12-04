Car bursts into flames after driver loses control on I-57

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A car driving on I-57 burst into flames after the fuel tank was damaged due to the driver losing control of the car.
According to the Illinois State Police (ISP), the incident occurred on Sunday, December 4 at around 10:06 a.m. The crash happened on I-57 just north of mile marker 71 in Franklin County.
After an investigation by the ISP, it was determined that the car was traveling northbound on I-57 at a very high speed. The car swerved to the left, hitting the metal stakes used to guide an asphalt paver. The car then struck several construction barrels as it veered off the 6-8 inch drop-off from the driving lane onto the center median.
The car spun out of control and the fuel tank was damaged. The car erupted into flames and came to a standstill in the southbound lanes.
No one was injured in the crash.