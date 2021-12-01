Capital funding heading to Southern Illinois Airport for improvements

(WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $94 million has been awarded to improve public airports throughout the state through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The 96 projects selected for funding will help meet the needs of airports large and small in both urban and rural communities. Projects will include planning, construction, reconstruction, development and improvement of public airports to increase safety and efficiency. Communities also will benefit from increased aviation access, good-paying jobs during construction and long-term opportunities for workforce expansion.
Among the projects receiving funding, with local contributions included:
- Southern Illinois Airport, $835,000 for apron expansion, $280,000 for road relocation.
- Quad Cities International Airport, $3.3 million for entrance road realignment, $2.3 million for aircraft parking expansion.
- Taylorville Municipal Airport, $1.4 million for runway rehabilitation.
- Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport, $2.4 million for taxiway replacement, $75,000 for replacement of rotating beacon.
- Vermilion Regional Airport, $500,000 for perimeter fence, $350,000 for entrance road rehabilitation.
- Shelby County Airport, $460,000 toward hangar construction.
- Effingham County Memorial Airport, $3.5 million for runway extension, $1.5 million for taxiway extension.
- Crawford County Airport, $4.9 million for new taxiway.
- Kewanee Municipal Airport, $1.1 million for hangar access taxi lane reconstruction, $700,000 to replace fuel system.
- Quincy Regional Airport, $3.5 million to build aircraft apron and road, $2.4 million for T-hangar and taxiway.
- Schaumburg Regional, $105,000 for fuel system installation, $70,000 for security gate modifications.
- Pekin Municipal Airport, $1.05 million for T-hangar pavement and access road construction, $800,000 to replace fuel system.
- St. Louis Downtown Airport, $5 million for ramp and taxiway access from airfield as well as noise and jet blast mitigation.
A full list of recipients can be viewed by going to https://idot.click/rbi-airport-program-awards.
The Illinois aviation system is one of the largest in the nation, made up of more than 850 individual landing facilities. Illinois is home to everything from O’Hare International Airport to municipal airports and private grass strips, contributing more than $95 billion annually to the state’s economy.