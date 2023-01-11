Cape Police need help with theft suspect ID

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in relation to a theft incident.
Police put out the images of a man and a truck in hopes the person would be identified.
They are looking for a white male with an average build who has dark hair.
The truck they are looking for is a red pickup, with white or silver around the back window, and white or silver along the bottom of the vehicle.
If you recognize the vehicle or individual, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
You may also provide an anonymous tip by calling 573-339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.