Cape PD releases names involved in deadly I-55 accident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities have released the names involved of a deadly accident that occurred on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Wednesday afternoon.
Cape Girardeau police said they responded to the 93.2 mile marker on I-55 at around 2:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.
The first vehicle was a 2016 White Mac CXU truck pulling an empty trailer. Inside was Blaine Milam, 35, of Sturdivant, Mo as the driver. The passenger was identified as Redawn Milam, 36, of Sturdivant, Mo.
The second vehicle involved was a 2015 Red International LF517 truck pulling an empty trailer. The driver was Eric Leake, 45, of Fulton, Mo.
Police said Redawn Milam was passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said the investigation revealed the second vehicle was going northbound on I-55 when it left the roadway. The driver and witnesses told police the truck hydroplaned before going into the median.
The second vehicle continued through the median and hit the guardrail on the southbound side, coming to rest in the inner SB passing lane.
The first vehicle was traveling southbound on I-55 at that time and hit the second vehicle in the SB inner lane.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to St. Francis Medical Center with severe injuries. Later, they were taken to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.
Assisting in the investigation was the Missouri Highway Patrol, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, Cape County Private Ambulance, and MODOT.