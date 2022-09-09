Cape Girardeau won't move forward with marina plans

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The City of Cape Girardeau says there are no plans to move forward with a proposed marina project.
Building a marina would require broader community support, in addition to grants, private investment and annual maintenance funds.
Downtown near the pedestrian gates was the preferred location of three including Century Casino and Red Star Access (formerly Honkers Boat Club). Upfront construction cost was estimated at $11-15 million with ongoing operations costs exceeding annual revenue. Additional partners would be required to build and maintain the project, including grants and private sector investment.
“We now have the information we need if the community decides to pursue it later,” said Grant Coordinator and SEMPO Director Alex McElroy. McElroy managed the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to determine if a dock is physically possible, and financially viable.
City leadership unanimously approved the grant for the feasibility study in December 2021. The sponsoring grant was awarded at an 80/20 rate with $60,000 being provided by the EDA and $15,000 from the City’s Riverfront Development fund supported by casino revenue.
A dock would increase tourism, but the project will not move forward without broader community support and approval.
