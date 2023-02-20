Cape Girardeau suspect arrested in connection to alleged domestic dispute

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Officers arrested a person believed to be connected to a domestic dispute with one of their family members on the 0-100 block of Hazel St.
Police were alerted to the incident Sunday February 19th from an area hospital who reported a stabbing victim. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a utility knife resulting in deep lacerations on the victim's face. The victim received medical treatment and was later released.
Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at the scene, however the suspect had already fled.
Cape Girardeau police later received a call with details about the vehicle the suspect was driving. after locating the vehicle, officers conducted a traffic stop where they arrested the suspect.
They were taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department with formal charges pending.