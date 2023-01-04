Cape Girardeau man in custody after trying to hit police cruiser

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police have a man in custody after a pursuit took place Tuesday night.
Cape Girardeau Police PIO Rick Schmidt said it started when an officer was attempting to pull over a vehicle after they failed to yield along West End Blvd.
The driver then kept driving and a pursuit took place.
The driver drove on multiple different streets, violating several traffic laws including speeding.
At one point, Schmidt said the suspect tried to hit the police cruiser with his vehicle.
After the pursuit, police were able to catch up with the man and took him into custody.
He is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau Jail.