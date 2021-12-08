Cape Girardeau man dies in house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A Cape Girardeau man has died in a house fire.
On Wednesday around 4 a.m. a 911 call was received about a fire on State Highway W. At the same time as the call, a deputy drove by and saw the fire. He confirmed to dispatch that a single story home was fully engulfed.
The deputy attempted to determine if anyone was home, however he could not gain entry to the home due to the extent of the flames, smoke and heat.
Around 4:12 a.m. Fire Departments from Cape Girardeau, East County, Gordonville, Fruitland, and Jackson arrived.
Upon further investigation of the fire and after speaking with relatives about who resided there, it was found that Arno Raymond Southard, age 81 of Cape Girardeau was dead inside the home.
The fire marshal will be investigating the death, cause, and origin of the fire.