Cape Girardeau lifts boil order, water tests clean

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The City of Cape Girardeau says the water is clean and safe to drink and otherwise use normally.
The City says it is not necessary to flush your pipes or appliances since contamination was not detected.
The city was under a boil order after a major water main broke earlier in the week. Residents were also being asked to conserve water.
Over the span of two days, a total of 40 samples were collected from representative locations across the city. The process was overseen by Missouri Department of Natural Resources representatives who collected an additional 12 samples for a total of 52 tests—all of which indicate that Cape Girardeau’s water is safe for consumption.
If you notice discolored water or sediments, notify the water department at 573-339-6357 ext. 3. They will give you instructions to flush pipes, appliances, and replace filters.
Cape Girardeau city water customers don't have to conserve water any further