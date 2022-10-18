Cape Girardeau K9 Yuki receives bullet & stab proof vest

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police Department's K9 Yuki will be better protected thanks to a recent donation.
Yuki is receiving a bullet and stab proof protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
K9 Yuki's vest was sponsored by a donor in Oklahoma and will be embroidered with the sentiment "This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale."
Delivery of the vest is expected in the next 8 to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. works to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States.
The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.