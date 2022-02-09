Cape Girardeau homicide victim identified

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The victim in a deadly shooting Tuesday has been identified.
Cape Girardeau Police say the victim is 40-year-old Vincent Twiggs II, from Cape Girardeau.
Police say around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday officers received a report of a shooting in the area of College and Frederick. When officers arrived, one shooting victim was found dead.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains activated and is currently investigating multiple leads pertaining to this case.
Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
- Phone: 573-339-6621
- Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
- Text “CAPEPD” to 847411