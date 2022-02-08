Cape Girardeau holds primary election Tuesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- It's primary election day in Cape Girardeau.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open to voters until 7 p.m.
On the ballot this time around, Mayor and City Council Ward 2. The city council members are in charge of establishing policy and law in the city. They also have the power by ordinance, resolution, and motion to provide for infrastructure, safety, and quality of life services and to tax and regulate in support of those efforts. They also establish, reorganize, abolish, and prescribe the functions of boards, departments, offices, and agencies as they deem necessary.
Mayor Bob Fox is seeking re-election and two people are challenging him: Ramona Bailey and Stacy Kinder.
Bailey is a local business owner and Kinder currently sits on the City Council.
Six different people are vying for the position of council member. According to the Cape Girardeau County Clerks Office, the top two candidates in both races will be on the General Municipal Election Day ballot on Tuesday, April 5.
