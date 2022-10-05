Cape Girardeau city water customers don't have to conserve water any further

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau city officials say there's no need to conserve water any further. A boil water order is still in effect for several days.
A pipe burst Monday evening and 14,000 city water customers were at risk of losing water.
The city says people should have normal water pressure now. They say if your water pressure is not back to normal you should call the Water Department at (573) 339-6357.
Do not drink tap water unless you boil and cool it first. Staff is collecting water samples for testing.
City officials say there is free bottled water at Shawnee Park Center while supplies last.