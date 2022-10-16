Cape Girardeau activates Major Case Squad for homicide investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information after a homicide Saturday night.
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated in reference to a homicide that occurred near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau at approximately 5:52 pm that same date.
Law enforcement officials joined together in 1983 to form the Cape Girardeau County Major Case Squad. The Squad combines the best criminal investigators from all local law enforcement agencies into one organized unit. Understanding that most homicides must be solved within the first few hours or they may not be solved at all, the Major Case Squad allows local law enforcement agencies to pool investigative resources and manpower in an efficient and effective manner to provide the type of saturation investigation often essential in solving major crimes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police
Department.
573-335-6621 (business line)
573-339-6313 (anonymous line)
Text “CAPEPD” to 847411