Cape Co. reminds people why you should stay home after icy accident

A local sheriff's office share a reason why you should stay home during bad weather conditions.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of one of their deputy vehicles that was damaged in an accident during recent bad winter weather conditions.
A deputy was out on the icy roads assisting another accident on December 26 when the accident took place.
The sheriff's office said you should stay home in severe weather if possible. Also, when driving, always move over and slow down when coming upon emergency vehicles.