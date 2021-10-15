Cannon booms, strategic military action and an ultimate victor, Fort Massac Encampment returns

METROPOLIS, ILLINOIS (WSIL) - The Fort Massac Grand Encampment is returning after being canceled last year over COVID concerns.
The two-day event at the Fort Massac State Park gives visitors a chance to see what life was like for those in the late 1700's including American and British troops, their families, and Native Americans.
Some highlights include posting of the colors, a bagpipe band, a voyageurs canoe welcome, children's activities and a mock battle.
Trish Steckenrider, who is the Executive Director of the Great Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the event is draws thousands of families near and far.
"A lot of it is tradition," she quips with a smile. "It's the third weekend of October we're going to Metropolis for the encampment."
While not having the encampment last year as a health precautions against the spread of covid-19 was a necessary step, Steckenrider says it took a toll on the local economy such as restaurants, hotels and local shops among others.
"Most of the food vendors here are local non-profit organizations from Metropolis," she explains. "So this is their primary fundraiser that they then throughout the rest of the year are able to give back to the Metropolis area community."
Some of those non-profits include the Zeta Zeta sorority which help provide Christmas presents to children, the Elk's who give out student scholarships, and Boy Scouts just to name a few.
To be able to put on the event this year, the Illinois Department of Natural resources had to put several safety measures into place.
Chris McGinnes, site superintendent with IDNR says, he and his staff have had to work with transportation and health officials to make it happen.
"Everything from making sure our stop lights are timed correctly to get people off the interstate quicker," he elaborates. "To taking Covid precautions and to also having medical teams. We have law enforcement teams. We'll have fire here."
Hand sanitizing stations, face masks and vaccinations will all be available.
The Fort Massac Grand Encampment is taking place on October 16th and 17th. For more information on the grand encampment, click here.