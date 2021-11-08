Candlelight vigil honors SIU student killed at Astroworld Festival

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU remembers one of their own.
Jacob Jurinek was killed Friday night in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.
"He is genuine, loving and always ready to hype everybody up as he would say. He gave out compliments like they were candy," said his girlfriend, Emma Braning.
Tears were shed and kind words were said as nearly 400 SIU students gathered to honor the life of Jurinek, who lost his life at the Astroworld concert on Friday
"Just...basically did not know how to process. It was like, 'how? What?' Kind of took a minute to understand what was going on and then the fact that it was something so random, it was something so out of the blue you never saw it coming and when it happened, it didn't just happen to him it was more people, it was just 'oh my gosh,' this is something terrible," said Grace Miller. She attended the same marketing class as Jurinek.
Faculty, staff and students attended a candlelight vigil organized by his girlfriend and close friends. Attendees say he was a bright student, studying journalism with a passion for music, sports and advertising.
Those on campus say they're in disbelief about what happened.
"Some point, people, you know, get hurt and you got to balance the fun with, like I said, consideration for people's lives," said SIU junior, Chandler Gaydos, "I just now found out. That was shocking, it brought closer to home. It just makes me even more sick sick."
"I never thought like from a small town, from a small-ish school, like no way, someone from our school. And it's just sad. I didn't know him, but I'm in the arts program and so was he, and it was so sad," said SIU freshman, Sydney Adkison.
The vigil also took time to honor others from SIU who lost their lives this semester.
SIU chancellor Austin Lane says Counseling and Psychological Services is available for those with mental health concerns. You can call 618-453-5371.
"I know Jacob is watching us right now. If he were here, he'd say, 'come here buddy, let me give you a hug," said Braning.
Travis Scott says he'll cover the funeral costs for the eight victims. He says he'll work with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services.