Candlelight vigil at Herrin House of Hope honors pastor Jeff Gee

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Dozens packed the courtyard next to the Herrin House of Hope to remember the man who embodied hope and kindness.
Jeffrey Gee died Tuesday while unloading boxes of almonds at Herrin House of Hope. Gee was one of the group's founding members, according to director John Steve.
Steve was one of a handful of people who said remarks in Gee's memory.
"We will mourn. We will grieve over time," Steve said." He would not want us here doing that all by itself without laughing and sharing some joys of those precious moments that we were able to have with him."
Gee's family was in attendance to provide information about funeral arrangements in Carterville.
Private visitations will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral home. Public visitations will follow at 5 p.m.
Gee's funeral is happening Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Willowrest Cemetery.