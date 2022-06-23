Candle factory owner, Mayfield Consumer Products, to expand

HICKORY, KY (WSIL) -- Mayfield Consumer Products, the owner of the candle factory that collapsed in the December 2021 storms, will invest more than $33 million as part of a new expansion.
The expansion will employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years.
“Following last year’s devastating storm in Western Kentucky, we are glad to see jobs returning to the area,” Gov. Beshear said. “This reinvestment by Mayfield Consumer Products is good news for Graves County and the surrounding region as they work to rebuild and recover from the deadliest tornadoes in our state’s history.”
Leaders at MCP already have begun construction on a 40,000-square-foot expansion that includes a $2.3 million investment. They now plan an additional 63,000-square-foot expansion with a $31 million commitment, pushing total space at its Hickory Industrial Park facility to 300,000 square feet.
The project will consolidate operations in Graves County following the total loss of a separate facility during last year’s storm. Company leaders expect the expansion to be completed by 2023.
“We dearly love this community and its citizens,” said Mary Propes, founder of MCP. “MCP’s resolve to rebuild here and to play a central role in helping to restore the place we call home has been a top priority since the morning of Dec. 11, 2021. This community has a bright future, and we are committed to being a big part of that progress.”
In January, about a month after the tornado destroyed the factory and killed 8 people, MCP filed a notice saying about half of the workers at the destroyed factory would be moved to the Hickory facility.
The other half were to be "permanently laid off."
Survivors of the collapse have filed a lawsuit against MCP. The suit was filed in state court. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the company.
They claim Mayfield Consumer Products demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early.