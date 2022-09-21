Cancer patient gives back to other patients at Baptist Health

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A local cancer patient is giving back after being inspired by an unexpected item at the Baptist Health Cancer resource room.
Connie White visited the Cancer Care Center while undergoing cancer treatment. At her visit, White discovered the port pillow, but it was the last one.
White decided to take action. She and her neighbors joined together to surprise Baptist Health by creating and donating more port pillows for other patients to have and enjoy.
Cancer patients receive chemotherapy have a portacath, which is a small port placed beneath the skin. Due to where the port is placed, it is often uncomfortable when wearing a seatbelt. This is why the port pillow, also known as a port buddy, is a favorite item in Baptist Health Paducah’s resource room. The port pillow is a small, rectangular pillow that chemotherapy patients place on their car’s seatbelt to relieve pressure and possible irritation around the port.
Before White was introduced to the port pillow, she had been using a baby blanket around her seatbelt, which was not as supportive. This new resource had such a positive impact on White’s life that she decided to learn how to make them herself, with the help of her neighbors, who are also talented quilters. White and her friends were able to make and donate 25, beautiful port pillows to the Cancer Patient Resource Room.
The Cancer Patient Resource Room is for cancer patients in need of resources. The center is located at the corner of Broadway and 24th Street. Or, if you are interested in donating items to the Cancer Patient Resource Room, contact Tonya Rittenberry at tonya.rittenberry@bhsi.com.