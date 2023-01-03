Campbell firefighters rescue two from floodwaters, evacuate others during storm

CAMPBELL, MO (WSIL) -- Firefighters in one Southeast Missouri community were very busy after severe weather came through the area Monday night.
Firefighters with the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls after flooding occurred throughout the area.
Fire crews rescued two people from a vehicle under water just outside of the Campbell city limits.
They also helped evacuate several families from flooded homes in the area as well.
Firefighters then helped out with sandbagging operations to stop water from entering any homes and causing damage.
They did state there was some water damage to homes and vehicles in the area.