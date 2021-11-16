Camp Beta to participate in GiveSI Campaign

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation is holding its second annual Give SI campaign. The community day of giving will feature close to 100 non-profits from across the region.
One of those is SIH's Camp Beta. It's a free overnight camp for children ages 9 to 15 who have Type-1 diabetes. The camp allows the children to make new friends and experience new activities.
"Not only do they get to have fun doing things that they normally might not be able to do, such as horseback riding, zip lining, doing crafts and getting to know other kids, and get a support group with other kids who also have diabetes. But they are doing it in a safe environment because some of them are nurses. Some of them are dietetic students," says Sandra Schwartz, Community Health Coordinator at SIH.
The 30-hour donation window is from 6 PM Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th. Click here for more information on the campaign and participating non-profits.