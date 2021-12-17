You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Calvert City Metals and Alloys provides $70,000 in relief supplies to tornado victims

  • 0

CALVERT CITY (WSIL) -- In response to the catastrophic tornado outbreak that tore through Kentucky, CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, KY-based mining and metals company, announced it is donating over $70,000 in emergency supplies for Kentucky families to help get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.  

This week, CCMA will deliver truckloads of food, bottled water, diapers, baby formula, blankets, pillows, hygiene items, medicine, and other needed relief supplies to the Mayfield, KY emergency distribution center, which allocates needed resources to residents in local and surrounding communities affected by the storm. 

CCMA’s facilities remain fully operational, but one CCMA employee lost nearly everything in the disaster. CCMA is providing full lodging and financial relief for him and his family for as long as it’s needed, and the company is establishing a relief fund to provide the family with additional financial support.  

CCMA Executives Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber issued the following joint statement:  

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the recent devastating tornadoes that tore across the Midwest, including our neighbors in Kentucky who suffered losses. This is our community, and we are committed to helping support our neighbors as they recover from this devastating event. Recovering from devastation of this magnitude requires an enormous amount of coordination, and we are proud to lend resources to bring some relief to those in need. We want to be part of the healing process in a tangible way, and we will continue to identify ways we can best support ongoing recovery in Kentucky." 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you