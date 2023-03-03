Calmer weather returns by the weekend

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. .Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood stage by Saturday Morning. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&