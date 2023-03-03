 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Calmer weather returns by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very active day, but quieter weather is around the corner. The severe storms how have now moved off to our east. However, lingering showers and gusty winds will continue into the evening. 

Wind Alert

A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning are still in place until 9 PM. Wind gusts between 50 mph and 60 mph, are possible. These will be capable of bringing down trees, due to saturated grounds. Winds will begin to relax overnight, as the area of low pressure moves away from the region. 

weekend

By Saturday morning, clouds, rain and wind will be out of the area. Mostly sunny skies will return, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. The mild weather continues into Sunday as well, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. 

Cooler temperatures and more rain chances return by the middle of next week. Enjoy the weekend!

