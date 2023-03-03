Calmer weather returns by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very active day, but quieter weather is around the corner. The severe storms how have now moved off to our east. However, lingering showers and gusty winds will continue into the evening.
A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning are still in place until 9 PM. Wind gusts between 50 mph and 60 mph, are possible. These will be capable of bringing down trees, due to saturated grounds. Winds will begin to relax overnight, as the area of low pressure moves away from the region.
By Saturday morning, clouds, rain and wind will be out of the area. Mostly sunny skies will return, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. The mild weather continues into Sunday as well, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.
Cooler temperatures and more rain chances return by the middle of next week. Enjoy the weekend!