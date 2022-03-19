Calm weekend, tracking heavy rain for the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Gray start to the weekend with temperatures lower than what we've been seeing for the past couple of days. Highs today climbing to the upper 50s, close to our normal high for this time of the year. Clouds should clear out as the day continues.
Overnight looks to be clear with temperatures in the upper 30s. First day of spring should be really pleasant thanks to a dominating high pressure, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Lows will drop into the mid 40s overnight.
Go ahead and make sure to put an umbrella in your car for the next work week. Multiple days have at least some chance of rain. As of right now, Tuesday looks to be a bit of a washout with heavy rain expected throughout the day.