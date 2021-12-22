You are the owner of this article.
Calloway County sheriff's office searching for two wanted fugitives

CALLOWAY COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating two fugitives.

The two exited a stolen vehicle near Pella Way after a brief pursuit by Murray Police around 9 a.m. Wednesday. They were last seen in the 800 block of Bethel Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The suspects are Robert D. Tucker and an unknown second man. 

Tucker is a white man, around 6 feet 8 inches tall, and 295 pounds with dark colored facial hair. The second man is white, medium build, approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height with a gray beard.

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of one or both of these men is asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or 911. Both men are believed to not be from the area, so citizens are encouraged to keep their vehicles locked and report any strange behavior.

