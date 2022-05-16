Calloway County deputy & suspect die after shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.
Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the section of road closed for a shooting investigation in Benton, Kentucky has now reopened. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane for several more hours.
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting that took place at 2:10 p.m. outside the Sheriff's Office.
They say a subject was taken to the hospital for injuries and later died. A Calloway County deputy was shot on scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died as well.
KSP Post 1 Troopers and Detectives along with the KSP CIRT have responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”
“On behalf of Kentucky’s First District, my condolences are with the family of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy who tragically lost his life today in Marshall County. We mourn the loss of a brave public servant gone far too soon," said Kentucky Congressman James Comer.
UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.
A Sheriff's deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms to News 3 that an officer and a suspect were both shot Monday afternoon.
Both have died from their injuries. The officer was a deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
ORIGINAL STORY
BENTON,KY (WSIL) -- An officer has been shot in Marshall County, Kentucky Monday.
An employee with the Marshall County Judicial Building confirmed to News 3 that an officer had been shot. The shooting took place outside the Sheriff's Office in the parking lot.
No other details, including the condition of the officer, were released.
KY348 is blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff's Department in the 100 block of W 5th Street.
This is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange.
