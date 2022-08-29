Calloway County chase ends in crash, leaves deputy's car damaged

CALLOWAY COUNTY (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase.
On Monday just before 8 a.m. a Calloway County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 641 N after receiving information the driver was wanted for questioning in Trigg County.
The pursuit continued several miles into Marshall County and back into Calloway County.
Spike strips were deployed, but the driver swerved and missed them. The vehicle then crashed and overturned.
Charles Sikes, 61 of Cadiz, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital for treatment and released. He was then arrested for fleeing, wanton endangerment, assault to a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
The deputy involved was not injured, but his squad car did receive some minor damage.