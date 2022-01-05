California's second-largest wildfire was sparked when power lines came in contact with a tree, Cal Fire says

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&