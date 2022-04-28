California man accused of luring 80 children into making porn, including Illinois children

(KXTV) -- More than 80 child victims have been identified in the United States, including Illinois, in connection to a man accused of grooming children and having them make pornography, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced.
In a video news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Demetrius Carl Davis, 24.
Davis is suspected of portraying himself as an 11-year-old girl named "Lizzy" online and speaking with children in an effort to groom them.
The sheriff's office began investigating Davis after getting a tip about an account suspected of uploading child sex abuse material online.
Deputies served a search warrant on Dec. 1, 2021 and found screen recordings that showed children engaged in sexual acts. Investigators said they found numerous files in cellphones and accounts that he was using to communicate.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also working on identifying the more than 15 other victims residing internationally. The victims vary in age but deputies say they range between six and 13 years old.
The sheriff's office said Davis could have spoken with more than 100 children between late 2020 and Dec. 2021. The children have been identified in 24 states, including Illinois and Tennessee.
Deputies are asking parents to check their children's electronic devices and contact the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force if they think their child sent any illicit material to someone named "Lizzy." They can be reached at 916-874-3002 or ICAC@sacsheriff.com.
Davis was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail Tuesday on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to the sheriff's office website.