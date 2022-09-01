Caliber Collision opens new Carbondale location

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Caliber Collision Auto Body Repair & Paint Shop has officially opened their new Carbondale location.
The new business held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the location on N. Illinois Avenue.
This is the third location in southern Illinois, with others in Mt. Vernon and Benton. The company plans to continue expanding and adding more locations in the area.
The company said the expansion is due in part to long delays many people are experiencing with scheduling collision repairs. They have added 8 employees in the past few weeks and by adding staff, General Manager Ryan Whittle hopes to reduce delays and get people back into their vehicles.