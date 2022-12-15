Caleb Campbell found guilty of murder in Brian Pierce Jr's death

MADISON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The man charged in the August 2021 death of a Brooklyn police officer and southern Illinois native has been found guilty.
Caleb Campbell was found guilty of first degree murder Thursday in the death of Officer Brian Pierce Jr.
Pierce Jr. was killed in the line of duty after laying stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in Venice, Illinois. He was hit by a car driving nearly 100 mph, which was involved in a pursuit. The car was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the bridge.
Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, in announcing the verdict, said prosecutors proved that Campbell’s actions created a situation where “anything or anyone” in his path “was going to be obliterated,” but Campbell “simply did not care.”
The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for 2 p.m. Jan. 23. Prosecutors are going to ask for life in prison for Campbell.
Officer Pierce worked with the Brooklyn Police Department and previously served with several local departments including Spillertown and the Makanda Fire Department.
Officer Pierce was 24-years-old when he died and would make the 100 mile drive from Carbondale to Brooklyn every night for work.
“Officer Brian Pierce should be alive today,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said. “We continue to pray for his family, who have suffered so much. We are glad the judge agreed that this was murder, plain and simple. I do hope the message continues to be heard: fleeing from the police is always wrong and dangerous, and if an officer dies, those responsible for killing the officer will face murder charges.”