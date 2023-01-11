Caldwell County man arrested for felony assault

CALDWELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to arrest a man for felony assault.
On January 9, 2023, Kentucky State Police Post 2 received a call from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department asking to help with a domestic dispute.
Officers arrived to a home on the 100-block of H Haile Road around 10 p.m. in Dawson Springs.
Troopers found two women who had injuries from being assaulted by 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker, who was also on scene.
One victim was transported by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The other victim was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Both females were injured with a knife during the assault.
Tucker is charged with two counts of Assault 1st degree and domestic violence. He's currently in the Caldwell County Jail, and is being held on a $25,000 bond.