Cairo woman found guilty in 2018 homicide

(WSIL) -- A Cairo woman has been found guilty of a 2018 homicide.
On Friday, 68-year-old Mary Davis was found guilty of first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death during a jury trial in Alexander County.
Davis was convicted in the 2018 murder of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards. Edwards' body was discovered by Kentucky authorities in the Mississippi River on May 22, 2018.
Court documents said Davis stabbed Edwards twice, then shot him in the head.
A sentencing hearing for Davis is scheduled for June 29th in Alexander County court.
The murder investigation was led by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7. The Illinois State Police was assisted by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Kentucky State Police.