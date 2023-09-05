Cairo under boil water order after water main break

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) -- All customers in the Cairo Water District are under a boil water order.
Illinois American Water says there was a water main break at the city's water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Customers will get a call to let them know about the order.
While the order is in place, customers should plan to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before consuming it. The water is safe for bathing and washing.
The Cairo District had been under a planned boil order that ended Sunday, September 3.