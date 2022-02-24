 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing rain and Freezing drizzle. Additional ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and far western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Road conditions may become slick, mainly on elevated
roadways such as bridges and overpasses. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Isolated tree
damage from ice accumulation could lead to a few power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures fall into the 20s
tonight, any lingering melted water could refreeze into ice,
especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

&&

Cairo bridge temporarily closed due to barge hit

  • Updated
  • 0
cairo us 51 bridge
By Jeff Weinrich

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is temporarily closed due to a barge hit.

The U.S. Coast Guard Louisville Operations Center received a report that the Motor Vessel Bobby Thompson struck the bridge.

A barge loaded with soy meal grazed the pier, breaking some tow cables and causing the barge to take on water.

The Coast Guard contacted local police agencies to halt traffic on the bridge.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Certified Bridge Inspector has been dispatched to run a safety check on the bridge structure.

Recommended for you