Cairo bridge temporarily closed due to barge hit

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge is temporarily closed due to a barge hit.
The U.S. Coast Guard Louisville Operations Center received a report that the Motor Vessel Bobby Thompson struck the bridge.
A barge loaded with soy meal grazed the pier, breaking some tow cables and causing the barge to take on water.
The Coast Guard contacted local police agencies to halt traffic on the bridge.
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Certified Bridge Inspector has been dispatched to run a safety check on the bridge structure.