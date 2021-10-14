Butterball recalls ground turkey products

(WSIL) -- Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns.
The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products.
The recall affects more than 14,000 lbs of ground turkey sold in B-J's and Kroger grocery stores.
It includes 2.5 lbs trays of "Farm to Family Butterball all natural ground turkey" with a freeze-by date of October 18.
People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to either throw them away or return them to the store.
Click here for more information on the recall.