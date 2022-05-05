Busy weekend ahead for Carbondale

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- For Southern Illinois University seniors, this weekend will mark a milestone as it's time for graduation and to celebrate their accomplishments.
It also means there will be visitors in our region and some extra traffic.
Drivers should be aware that construction is on-going downtown near campus including on Illinois avenue from Monroe street to Oak street.
Crews are still working on East Main street and typically have a lane closed between Washington street and Illinois Avenue.
Traffic is likely to start picking up during the afternoon on Friday, May 6th.
That's when the first graduation ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. for the School of Law. The ceremony is happening inside Shryock Auditorium.
Things will really ramp up Saturday, May 7th at the Banterra Center.
Several colleges have their ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. and include:
- College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences
- College of Health and Human Sciences
- School of Medicine
The next round of colleges start at 1:30 p.m. and covers students in:
- College of Arts and Media
- College of Business and Analytics
- College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics
- College of Liberal Arts
- School of Education
All guests are encouraged to arrive on campus early, so they have plenty of time to park and find a seat.
Many students and their visitors, will be out around town afterwards celebrating their accomplishments by going out to local shops and restaurants.
For more information on SIU Commencement May 2022, click here.