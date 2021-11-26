Businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- In a week full of holidays, this Saturday is when small businesses shine.
Du Quoin's Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Holiday Prize Pass to encourage shoppers to spend their money where they live.
For every $10 you spend, you get a punch on your card, and after 5 punches, you can enter to win prizes.
"A grand prize, that's at 4 o'clock, that's gonna be $250. So all day long you should be buying and putting those prize passes in the box," said the Vice President of the Du Quoin Chamber of Commerce, Dane Mason.
The punches can be done at any of the 26 businesses participating in the event.
And after 5 years of punch cards, Mason recognizes why small businesses are highlighted.
"Now more than ever, small businesses have suffered a great deal with COVID and ran into a lot of obstacles and so this year more than ever it's important to put your dollars into the local community," said Mason.
The Herrin based food truck Spread S'more Love is also excited for Small Business Saturday.
Owner Sharayah Van Wik was initially using November to prepare for her family's annual Christmas celebration, where she sets will set up shop every weekend in December.
But she changed her mind for one day to celebrate.
"Small businesses are usually, local, friends, family, people you've known, that have put in a lot of hard work and created these businesses and made these dreams and goals come true," Van Wik said.
And as Van Wik preps for her event, she's excited for what Small Business Saturday has in store.
"Probably what I'm most excited for is all of these families and friends have put their heart and soul into their business and watching people come out and support it," Van Wik added.