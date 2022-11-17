Businesses looking to hire ahead of holiday season

MARION, IL (WSIL) – You see them everywhere, “now hiring” signs fill the windows of your favorite retail store.
“Just about everybody in my opinion is looking for someone to fill a vacant spot,” said Megan Zeller, director of Human Resources with Priority Staffing Group in Marion. “Employers have had to become more flexible and now that’s the norm.”
According to Zeller, things have gone by the wayside as far as employment goes.
“Everybody is short-staffed,” she said.
Zeller has more than 100 positions available at Priority Staffing Group. They range from the industrial field to clerical
“I know with the holidays coming up, there are retail positions that are open,” said Zeller.
During this time of the year, several employees lean toward hiring seasonal employees. Zeller says there’s a benefit on both sides for that.
“People are so hard to hire right now they’re willing to train and coach people and make sure they’re able to attain the skills they need to fill the job,” Zeller said.
In the post-pandemic world we live in now, businesses are trying to balance the need to hire more staff with an increased effort for higher wages. Zeller says – sometimes – those two ideals clash.
“A lot of them are still trying to recover their businesses that COVID has had,” Zeller said. “So, it’s sometimes just not possible. They can’t afford to actually increase their wages.”
Zeller also says they’re finding an increase in people being offered jobs but unwilling to show up for work has gone up over the years.
“The number of people that don’t show up for their interviews, that has changed dramatically,” Zeller noted. “I would say since COVID there are a lot more people that just don’t show up for an interview or once they get hired they don’t show up for their first day on the job.”
So when you’re out shopping this holiday season. Zeller says understand many businesses are dealing with staff shortages and to keep in mind …
“Give a little grace and have some patience,” said Zeller.