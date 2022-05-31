Business donates custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

(WSIL) -- A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.
The caskets came from Trey Ganem of Soulshine Industries, based in Edina, Texas.
Hanem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Associate the day of the shooting. He said he worked tirelessly with his 15-year-old son to get them assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.
The caskets were bough through a company in Georgia and Ganem and his son then hand painted each one.
He met with family members of each victim to curate the custom designs, with themes ranging from sports to Spiderman.
Each one cost between $3,400 and $3,800 to make. He received some donations, but covered most of the costs.
Services for two of the victims, 10-year-olds Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, took place at local funeral homes Tuesday.